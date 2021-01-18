Since the Samsung Unpacked event has finally unpacked all the new things that the Korean OEM is offering, it’s now time to start rolling out software updates for older devices. One device that is getting an update ahead of the others is the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Selected devices are receiving the firmware upgrade already and one of the biggest things it’s getting is the SmartThings Find service that has been teased for a few months already, along with other features plus bug fixes and improvements.

Samsung introduced SmartThings Find a few months ago during the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series. Basically what it does is to help you find connected Galaxy devices through an app, sometimes even when the device is offline. It uses Bluetooth Low Energy and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technologies so it can detect things like Galaxy earbuds, smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. The AR feature even lets you find the exact location through the viewfinder and map overlay.

The firmware update R820XXU1DUA3/R820GFC1DUA3 has started rolling out to some Galaxy Watch Active 2 users as per SAM Mobile. Aside from SmartThings Find, the update also brings the group-walking challenge within the Samsung Health app so you can compete with friends as to who can walk the farthest in a day. The Hand Wash app which was initially launched in India last year is also included in case you need reminding and guidance in the now all-important hand washing hygiene.

The changelog also mentions other improvements like better Samsung Health function, additional sleep score insight, reduced auto workout recognition, and a variety of fitness programs. Of course there is the usual “improved system stability and reliability” which means bugs have been fixed and all that. The update has been spotted in Canada so not all users may be receiving it just yet but at least you know what to expect.

This also means that the Galaxy Watch 3 and other wearables will probably be getting a similar update soon. In other for SmartThings Find to be really useful, it should be available for all other devices of course.