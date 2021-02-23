If you bought a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3, you’ve probably been using it for a lot of functionalities like health and fitness tracking and the regular smartwatch features. But the Korean OEM also previously announced that it can be used to monitor your blood pressure and ECG measurement as well but those features aren’t widely available yet. Now owners of the two smartwatches will finally get support for those two health metrics in 31 markets.

According to SAM Mobile, the two features are now officially available for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch 3 if you live in one of the 31 countries where blood pressure and ECG measurement are now supported. You will have to download the Samsung Health Monitor app to be able to measure those two on your wearable device. And to be able to download that, you will have to update your device’s software.

For the blood pressure monitoring, you will have to calibrate your smartwatch using an external dedicated blood pressure monitor. You will have to measure your blood pressure with that monitor and your smartwatch three times each and input the values onto your Samsung Health Monitor app. You can also just input the values without using a blood pressure monitor but that will make the results inaccurate as calibration is needed for better accuracy.

Even though the smartwatch software previously supported ECG and blood pressure monitoring, it took a long time to actually roll out support as there were some regulatory hurdles per country. But if you live in one of the 31 countries where they have gotten approval, then you’ll be able to actually get to use these features at least within the month when the update has continued rolling out.

The list of countries are as follows:

1. Austria,

2. Belgium,

3. Bulgaria,

4. Chile,

5. Croatia,

6. Czech Republic,

7. Denmark,

8. Estonia,

9. Finland,

10. France,

11. Germany,

12. Greece,

13. Hungary,

14. Iceland,

15. Indonesia,

16. Ireland,

17. Italy,

18. Latvia,

19. Lithuania,

20. the Netherlands,

21. Norway,

22. Poland,

23. Portugal,

24. Romania,

25. Slovakia,

26. Slovenia,

27. Spain,

28. Sweden,

29. Switzerland,

30. the UAE,

31. and the United Kingdom.