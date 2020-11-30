The Galaxy Watch Active 2 doesn’t have a follow-up yet. There is only the Galaxy Watch 3 that was introduced together with the Galaxy Note 20 series last August. We believe a new Galaxy Watch Active will also be revealed but for now, we will focus on the improvements Samsung brings to the wearable device. A couple of months ago, it received a software update. We mentioned the blood pressuring monitoring feature, dedicated YouTube, and the touch bezel on by default after an update.

Samsung continues to improve the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The South Korean tech giant has recently sent out an update that improves the GPS performance of the smartwatch. After the enhancements to the blood oxygen saturation feature, the wearable device is getting another update that enhances the connection strength, as well as, GPS accuracy.

Specifically, the update brings firmware version R825USQU1BTJ6. It weighs only 45.42 MB. It also delivers voice guidance via a Bluetooth headset while doing an exercise. Voice guidance is also now available for heart rate date and traveled distance. You have to make sure though the Auto Lap feature is enabled during Cycling or Running.

The update has been ready for Galaxy Watch Active 2 owners in South Korea. It’s only now that the same update is released in the US. If you may remember, The Galaxy Watch 2 Active has also received other important improvements and features like V02 max, new emojis and images, chat history, smart reply, Running Analysis, scrolling screenshots, and Fall Detection. We’re still looking forward to more of those Galaxy Watch 3 goodies.