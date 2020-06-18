Are we calling the next smartwatch from Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, Galaxy Watch 2020, or Galaxy Watch 3? Looks like it will be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. A SAR certification history shows the wearable devices with model numbers SM-R840 and SM-R850. The Radio Research Institute has posted the details plus images. There is some slight difference in the design as one shows a toothed slider while the other model has a flat and smooth design. It can be assumed the physical rotating bezel is coming back.

We’re still not sure if the new Galaxy Watch 3 series will be announced together with the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2. We also won’t be surprised if the new wearables arrive earlier like next July as we’ve been hearing. The Galaxy Watch is also believed to be announced together with the Galaxy Buds Live.

Yesterday, we shared with you the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 design, specs, and features that were revealed. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 already appeared on an official brand support page so we knew the company is working on something.

Fans can look forward to the physical rotating bezel and 8GB storage. Two variants will be unveiled as confirmed by this post. We can also anticipate the ECG monitoring and blood monitoring features but their availability and accessibility will depend on the region.

The watch variants are said to come equipped with 1.2-inch (41mm) and 1.4-inch screen (45mm), 247 mAh and 340 mAh batteries, 1GB of RAM, Tizen OS 5.5, LTE, and GPS. The MIL-STD-810G certification and IP68 water rating have been promised as well. Let’s wait and see for the official product announcement which is happening soon.