The Unpacked event happening in August may present to us not just the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung is also said to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and a new Galaxy Watch. The name of the Galaxy smartwatch is not clear yet but we can probably bet on the Galaxy Watch 3. There’s also that early rumor of a July launch for the watch so we’ll just have to wait for the official announcement, after all, the device has already appeared on the official brand support page.

We’re looking forward to that physical rotating bezel. There may be two variants according to some information from the FCC. The ECG monitoring feature could also be part of it as it was recently cleared in South Korea.

A source tells us it is coming really soon. Specs have been revealed and now we’re learning the Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in two sizes. One watch will have a 1.2-inch (41mm) while the other model will have a 1.4-inch display (45mm), covered by Corning’s Gorilla Glass DX. You can choose between the titanium or stainless steel variant.

Both watches will come with LTE and GPS plus 8GB of onboard storage. It comes with MIL-STD-810G certification plus an IP68 water rating. This means the smartwatch can withstand rough use and being dropped in water up to 50 meters.

Samsung decided to remove the physical rotating bezel from the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active 2 but it’s making a comeback. Dimensions of the two models are as follows: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm and 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm. They are smaller than the previous models but with bigger displays.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will come equipped with health sensors, heart rate monitor with 8 pulse-reading photodiodes, blood pressure monitoring, plus that electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor. It’s not clear though if the ECG function will be available in most regions. We just know it can be used in South Korea. Other features include 247 mAh and 340 mAh battery, 1GB of RAM, and Tizen OS 5.5.