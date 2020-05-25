There is no new Galaxy Watch model that will be introduced anytime soon but for those who own the Galaxy Watch Active2, we have some good news. The ECG feature of the smartwatch has just been cleared in South Korea by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. The Electrocardiogram Monitoring function is something that many people have been requesting to be added. ECG is there on the wearable device but it needs to be approved first. It’s now cleared to be used in South Korea which means it will soon be working with blood pressure measurement.

With this addition, the Galaxy Watch Active2 becomes a more convenient health tracker in the market today. We no longer question the ability of health and fitness trackers when it comes to measuring and tracking health data because they work.

Smartwatch sales may be stagnant but there is still an audience. Health enthusiasts that are particular with their numbers and want to track their progress demand for features that will help them further. With ECG, the smartwatch can measure and analyze the heart rhythm. The data processed can help in identifying if there are any irregularities that may indicate Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

AFib affects some 33.5 million people around the world. Millions of people are diagnosed every year. It’s important that the condition is diagnosed early as it can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and blood clots.

With the help of the ECG function on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, users can measure health and fitness data that may save lives in the future. Knowing your BP and ECG data can provide anyone an overall picture of health.

On-demand measurements are provided. Knowing is just one thing. You need to manage your health by doing something with the data you have right in front of you.

Samsung Electronics Health Team and Mobile Communications Business’ Corporate SVP and Head TaeJong Jay Yang said: “When you pair the advanced hardware of Galaxy watches with innovative software solutions, you can create unmatched experiences – such as in this case, convenient and accessible health check-ins for millions of users across the world. This marks just one way in which Samsung is pioneering to give everyone a simple, convenient and informed picture of their overall health and wellness.”

Knowledge is power. You need to know what’s happening to your body so you can have informed health-related decisions. And yes, a Galaxy Watch Active2 can help provide such information.