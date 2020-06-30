The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be announced soon. We can say we are certain the South Korean tech giant’s next wearable offering will be available. After several leaks and teasers, here is another image that will probably make you buy. The latest render shows the smartwatch in two colors: Black and Old Rose. The pair looks like a His and Hers collection. The image gives a hint that the Galaxy Watch 3 could be announced on July 22, Wednesday.

This image is different from the bronze and black variants shown off by Evan Blass (@evleaks) a while ago. We can say the watch is consistent with two larger buttons, physical rotating bezels, and stitched leather bands.

The render here is believed to be official from Samsung. The 22 on the watch could be the launch date. This means it won’t be included in the Unpacked 2020 in August.

The early launch has already been mentioned before so this is believable. But then again, we always take things with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. Numerous images have been leaked ahead of launch and we can actually expect more.

The Galaxy Watch 3 name is already confirmed by a certification spotted. Design, specs, and features were revealed. The watch could also be introduced together with the Galaxy Buds Live.

If you may remember, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 appeared on the official brand support page. We’re looking forward to that physical rotating bezel and maybe the same ECG monitoring recently cleared in South Korea. Let’s wait and see.