The arrival of Samsung Galaxy S9 is closer than ever. We’re certain February 25 is dedicated to the Unpacked event and we know the South Korean tech giant has been working hard for the unveiling. The Unpacked app has been updated already for the 2018 flagship. More information and images are being leaked. The most recent one was the idea of an Intelligent Scan that combines the iris scanning and facial unlock, depth sensing stickers, the possibility of a dual-SIM Galaxy S9 in Europe, the new phone cases being up for pre-order.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone display was also spotted in action followed by more images and specs. We’re excited to know what the reimagined camera is all about or if it already uses the new Isocell camera technology. There’s also the super slo-mo with 3-stack image sensor, and that new internal design.

The Galaxy S9 duo will launch in February and will hit the market in March. Now we’ve got information the smartphone will be ready for pre-order in South Kore beginning March 2. Pre-order dates in other regions will be different but information about its home country is important.

We’re expecting Samsung will benefit from LG’s and Huawei’s decision not to announce their flagship phones at the MWC. It’s not a guarantee Samsung will sell more but it may help bring in more attention to the brand. But as with every product offering, Samsung is expected to sell more S9 phones than the S8.

VIA: ETNews