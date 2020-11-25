The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will arrive in three variants. We’re almost certain of that and we can expect more related details will be leaked until the official launch. The big reveal will happen in the first quarter of 2021 but we’re not sure if it will be in January or February. We just know the phone series will be introduced before the Galaxy Z Flip 2. Recently, we’ve seen the dummy models being leaked, as well as, CAD renders of the Ultra model showing narrow chin and bezels.

Some other reports tell us about specs and camera features. The S Pen support is confirmed for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. There’s also the Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100, a 5000mAh battery on the Ultra, and a 108MP ISOCELL sensor.

We have learned the Galaxy S21 Ultra may use a new HM3 sensor and 2K display with 120Hz. As for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+’s display, a source said the display of the two will be slightly curved.

In a recent tweet, XDA’s Mishaal Rahman said, “S21 and S21+ will be slightly curved. Like 2.5D or even 2.75D. The S21U on the other hand is more curved.” The idea of a flatter display may not be realized especially on the Galaxy S21 Ultra that is said to be more curved.

There is a difference between “slightly curved” and “more curved”. Slightly curved could still be flat but we’ll only confirm once Samsung officially announces the smartphone series. It is still a couple of months away but expect more details will be leaked together with new image renders and hands-on photos surfacing.