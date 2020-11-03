We’ve been hearing about One UI 3.0 for some months now but we had no idea when it would actually roll out to Samsung Galaxy users. Well the day when we know when to expect it has finally come. In a website post, not only did Samsung enumerate all the new features that users can expect but they announced (in a small note) that the update will be available starting November 2020 with no specific date and depending on the device, county, region, and carrier.

As for what features to expect, Samsung users will get a redesigned UI for the Quick Settings panel as well as the notifications shade. It lets you switch back and forth between the various media that you’re watching or listening to while your notifications will show you more with just one glance even with a locked screen. You will also be able to check your messages in just one place. You also get a redesign for your lock screen widgets.

Your dynamic lock screen will give you a different image each time you unlock your device. You can choose from high-quality images in 10 different categories including landscapes, art, dogs, food, plants, etc. There are also improvements to Good Lock with the Wonderland module which lets you create animated wallpapers and Pentastic which lets you customize your S Pen features.

But a lot of the new features on One UI 3.0 will benefit those with the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7 series with the Multi-Active Window feature that should make multi-tasking more convenient. The Dual Preview and the Rear Cam Selfie, which are already on th Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available for the Galaxy Fold when One UI 3.0 rolls out. You’ll also get fullscreen video calls, AR emoji masks that will mimic your facial expressions.

The One UI 3.0 should start rolling out this month and it’s expected to reach the Galaxy S20 series first then the Galaxy Note 20 series and then the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and the Galaxy Tab S7. We should expect it to roll out to older devices in the next few months.