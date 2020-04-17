The Galaxy S10 may already be overshadowed by the release of the Galaxy S20 but Samsung decided to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite. It’s not exactly a premium flagship phone but it comes with almost premium specs. The phone is now available in the United States in only one color and with only one price. It doesn’t have any other RAM or storage. It’s ready in one configuration only. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in Prism Black costs a decent $650. The phone is also out together with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

If you want to save some more money, you can trade-in your current phone and avail of a $250 discount. That is the maximum savings as long as you have an eligible device for trade-in. You can try buying from Amazon, Best Buy online, or Samsung.com.

If you purchase from Amazon, you may still receive a pair of Galaxy Buds for free. Best Buy can give up to $200 discount with qualified activation. We’re not sure what buying directly from Samsung will get you though.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung also announced the availability of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The tablet offers 10.4-inch screen goodness with narrow bezels, AKG sound tuning, and S-Pen support. You can choose from these three colors: Chiffon Rose, Angora Blue, and Oxford Gray. The release will be sometime in Q2 of this year which means anytime between today and until the end of June. Price tag reads $349.99.

Specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite include a 10.4-inch TFT capacitive touchscreen, 1200 x 2000 pixel resolution, 5:3 ratio, glass front, aluminum frame and back, Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, and a 7040mAh battery. There is a 5MP selfie camera plus a single 8MP main camera with panorama and HDR. A microSD card slot offers memory expansion. The device already runs on Android 10 and One UI 2.