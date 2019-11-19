Android 10 beta for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 will be arriving soon. It will only be the beta version but we can be certain the stable release will also follow especially now that a lot of Samsung Galaxy devices are getting a taste of Android 10. Last month, we mentioned Android 10 Beta for Note 9 was almost ready. The One UI 2.0 Beta would be ready soon and here it is now, ready for both the Note 9 and Galaxy S9.

The Android 10 and One UI 2.0 beta program for the 2018 flagship phones is about to begin. The new version will be out in South Korea first before the end of the week. The Galaxy S9 version will roll out next week.

Samsung has been busy developing Android 10 for different devices. The latest premium phones usually get the latest Android version first. Samsung rolled out Android 10 in One UI Beta Program beginning last month and we can expect more flagships and even mid-rangers will be part of it.

The rollout is actually faster this year compared to before. Samsung isn’t the only one hard at work. Other OEMs have been busy with the updates and rollouts. So far, we know Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 beta update has rolled out stateside. The company also delivered Android 10 support for two Good Lock modules. The Galaxy Note 9 is getting the same this week.

Some Galaxy Note 10 features are now ready for the Galaxy S10 series. We also noted how Samsung’s One UI 2.0 is built for better “accessibility for all”. It was also said to bring slow motion selfies to One UI 2.

In the coming months, we can expect Samsung’s mid-range and budget phones will also get Android 10 with One UI 2.0. Once the stable update for the Galaxy S10 or Note 10 is ready, the beta program may be closed.