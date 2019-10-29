We’ve already known that some of the features that were previously exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will eventually make their way to the Galaxy S10 devices. Well, that day has finally come, at least for those in the U.S. as the latest software update will bring these features to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and the Galaxy S10 5G. The update brings things like AR Doodle, a video editor, Night Mode expanded to the front-facing camera, and other added features.

The AR Doodle allows you to do augmented reality sketches and write messages on the video that you took to make it more fun and creative. You will also get Live Focus videos for both the front-facing and rear cameras so you can apply effects like bokeh, big circle, color point, and glitch. The Super steady mode has also now been improved to stabilize the videos you take and you can also use it now for the Hyperlapse mode.

You will also now get a built-in video editor so you don’t need to download a third-party one if you need to trim the clips, put them together, adjust the speed, and other simple effects like adding subtitles, and background music. You can publish the edited videos directly from your phone to your platform of choice. When it comes to productivity improvements, you will now be able to connect your phone to your computer via USB and launch the Samsung DeX on your computer.

If you’re using a Windows 10 PC, you can now wireless connect your phone to it though the Link to Windows support. You can send and receive messages, see notifications, and even review recent photos without having to bring out your phone. There are also slight improvements to the Samsung Pass and Messages apps. You can now log-in to apps and websites through Pass and your phone’s biometric technologies. You will now be able to see the icons for adding photos and videos on your Messages to the left of the text.

If you have any of the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices, head on over to the System Updates and see if the update is available for you already. If not, you’ll have to wait a little while longer and be satisfied with what your device can do for now.