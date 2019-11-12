The older Galaxy Note 9 is set to receive Android 10 as with the Note 10 and Galaxy S11. Samsung rolled out Android 10 in One UI Beta Program less than a month ago and after saying it is almost ready for the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 9. We only mentioned it twice here and now One UI 2.0 beta is believed to be coming for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. If you may remember, the One UI 2.0 Android 10 beta was made ready for the Note 10 and then paused. It’s back and a similar version is now available for the Galaxy Note 9.

The One UI 2.0 beta for Note 10 is almost the same as for Note 9 although still in beta. A new firmware has been sighted that refers to the One UI 2.0 beta program for the old Note 9 and even the Galaxy S9. Take things with a grain of salt so you won’t be disappointed.

Samsung’s One UI 2.0 is said to be built for better “accessibility for all”. It’s something to look forward to as N960FXXU4ZSK2 (firmware version) according to a source.

The Galaxy Note 10 beta isn’t live yet but it should be ready soon. What we’re seeing the past few days are Galaxy Note 10 features rolling out for the Galaxy S10 devices.

Samsung may officially release the One UI 2.0 Android 10 beta for the Galaxy Note 9. Let’s wait and see for the official announcement or rollout. The tech giant may just do the release quietly. We’re looking at a few days or just before November is over. After Note 9, then the Galaxy S9 series may receive the same.