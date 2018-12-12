The Samsung Galaxy J6 is finally receiving a new software update. The new version delivers the AR Emoji feature as a new camera mode. The latest November 2018 patch is also included so expect your Galaxy A6 smartphone to be better and more fun to use than ever. The Android phone that was first sighted in the wild launched with Infinity Display back in May in India, with other variants following last September. The Galaxy J6 update is available now but only for those living in the Netherlands.

Make sure you have at least 360MB of free space or more. The update doesn’t include the latest Android OS yet but adds the security patch level released in November.

The software update overwrites the October 2018 patch that is already present. The specific firmware version is listed as build number J600FNXXU3ARK3 so make sure you check first what you have installed on your device.

The imaging and camera features of the phone deliver the new AR Emojis—the same one released for the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo. If you don’t have AR Emojis yet, just download and install the app.

Samsung’s AR Emojis for the Galaxy J6 device should also include Zootopia, Donald Duck, Incredibles, Daisy, Goofy, Mickey Mouse, and the Frozen characters.

VIA: Galaxy Club

