We thought about this at some point but we were expecting a Star Wars pack first. We’ve shared with you a demo video of the AR Emojis and now here is a new set that we know most kids (and parents too!) will definitely love. If you love Mickey Mouse, then you’re in for a treat. The Disney AR Emojis are now available as most Galaxy S9 and S9+ pre-orders have started shipping. In case you’re not familiar with AR Emojis, these are augmented reality stickers that appear on the screen instead of your real face.

AR Emojis takes advantage of the front-facing camera to track facial and body movements. It then animates a virtual character right on-screen and in real-time.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 starts by capturing a 2D image of the user and turning it into an animated cartoon. This can then be customized with different hair or clothes among others. You can manually change the animation and create different reaction GIFs. If you want something pre-set, you can choose Minnie Mouse or Mickey Mouse.

These two famous Disney characters are just two. We know more characters will be added including those from the movies Frozen, Zootopia, and The Incredibles. Of course, we’re crossing our fingers on those Star Wars characters. Someday…

VIA: SlashGear