We’ve ticked off another flagship offering from our October Android phone launch list yesterday with the introduction of the Google Pixel 3 duo. Today, October 11, we’ll hear from the South Korean tech giant regarding the Galaxy A9 Pro. We sometimes call it the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro but looks like it will just be known as plain old Galaxy A9. We’re excited about this one because of the quad cameras. That’s four rear-facing cameras–FOUR.

This Samsung Galaxy A9 is the 2018 model. We remember the first one released back in 2016 with the entry-level and the Pro international variant rolling out in Malaysia. A few months ago, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro became official and we told you what you needed to know.

Samsung is now ready with quad cameras and a large display. This is the ‘4X Fun‘ we’ve been waiting for. MySmartPrice is showing off this render ahead of the launch later.

Not that this is the first quad camera we’re going to see but we’re talking about four rear shooters. Other quad camera phones we know like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro have three rear cams and one selfie cam or the Huawei Mate 10 Lite that comes with two rear and two selfie cameras. We also remember the BLU VIVO X with Advance Quad cameras— dual front and rear cameras.

The press image here confirms the quad-camera setup that includes the following cameras:

• 8MP Ultra Wide camera + f/2.4 aperture + 120-degree field of view

• 10MP resolution telephoto camera + 2x optical zoom + f/2.4 aperture

• 24MP sensor + large f/1.7 aperture.

• 5MP depth-sensing module (Live Focus) + f/2.2 aperture

There is an LED flash module below the four cameras stacked vertically. The Samsung Galaxy A9 is expected to be equipped with a large 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, 1080 x 2220 pixel resolution, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 128GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 400GB), and a 3720mAh battery.

The Galaxy A9 Pro also features a 24MP selfie camera. In total, the smartphone has five. We have a feeling this is a preview of the Samsung Galaxy S10 that is rumored to have five cameras.

VIA: Samsung (Cached)