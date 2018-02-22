Before Valentine’s Day, BLU Products revealed the new Vivo One together with the BLU Vivo X. This was a few weeks after the BLU R2 Plus hit Amazon with an affordable price and dual SIM support. The brand is trying to be more relevant as it continues to deliver more budget-friendly and reliable Android smartphones in the United States. The BLU Vivo X is now listed on Amazon complete with a 6-inch screen with 18:9 HD+ display and advance quad cameras. Not many phones have this much cams so the dual front and rear cameras make this device special.

The BLU Vivo X comes equipped with 4GB RAM, 2.6GHz Octa-Core processor, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 curved protection, up to 64GB storage, fingerprint sensor, and a 4010mAh battery with 5V/2A Quick Charger. The Advance Quad cameras include a 13MP + 5MP with flash dual rear and 20MP Sony IMX376+ 8MP 120 degree wide angle with flash shooters.

The Android phone only runs Android Nougat 7.0 out of the box. Pricing starts at $249.99 and should be ready for shipment by February 24. If you live in the US, feel free to place your order now on Amazon. You can use most SIM cards issued in the country including those from T-Mobile or AT&T among others.

