Nothing much to say here but Samsung is cooking up something new. The South Korean tech giant is always developing new phones, smart home products, and services all-year-round but the Galaxy Note 9 just launched. We are still in the 3rd quarter so we can expect more phones to be unveiled. The next models will be mid-range and budget-friendly Android smartphones. A Galaxy Event will happen on the 11th of October–two days after the October 9 ‘Made by Google’ event.

The event invite shows a ‘4X fun’ tagline. It could mean anything like maybe four new smartphones but we’re leaning more on the idea of a Galaxy phone with four cameras. The quad camera system may include two rear cameras and two selfie shooters. It could also be three cameras at back and just one in front.

A Galaxy A phone is a possibility since we earlier mentioned a possible Samsung Galaxy A6 phone unveiling. The last Galaxy A series phones we featured were launched in India last May.

It’s not certain if the Galaxy Event 2018 will happen only online but there is no information on time and venue yet. It could also be just a teaser so we’ll wait for more hints and probably leaks.

A ‘4x Fun’ Galaxy phone sounds interesting and fun. Let’s see how Samsung will make the new phone interesting. Could it be a test device before the Galaxy S10 due next year? We’ll see.

SOURCE: Samsung