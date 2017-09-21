Huawei has not made an official announcement yet but we’re only waiting for the Mate 10. The next flagship smartphone is also said to arrive in three variants. We’re expecting a Lite version, Pro model, and just the basic Mate 10. These three are considered premium although the Huawei Mate 10 Lite may have slightly lower specs. The Mate 10 Lite will be the most affordable among the three variants at €379 ($450).

The phone was sighted as the ‘Rhone’ with a 5.9-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2160 FHD+ resolution, quad-camera system, 2.36GHz octa-core Kirin 659 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a 3340mAh battery. The quad-camera system is actually composed of a 16MP + 2MP rear dual camera and a 13MP + 2MP front dual camera.

This Huawei Mate 10 Lite is believed to be the Huawei G10 aka Maimang 6 in China. There is no confirmation yet but we’re looking forward to the top Chinese OEM’s major reveal this coming October 16.

The image above tells us the smartphone will be out in Gold, Black, and Blue. It’s highly possible that this Huawei Mate 10 Lite and its more powerful siblings, the Mate 10 and the Mate 10 Pro, will already run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and topped by EMUI 5.1.

