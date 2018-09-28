It’s been over four years since the first Redmi Note phone was unveiled by Xiaomi. Today we’re learning about the new Redmi Note 6 Pro boasting four AI cameras so you know it’s really smart. This new one follows the Redmi Note 5 Pro that was released earlier this month. It can be a bit confusing because the two are very close but they’re also very different from each other. The latest Redmi model makes an impression with quad cameras while the Redmi Note 5 Pro only has three–one selfie shooter and two rear cams.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro also has a dual rear camera setup with AI features. There’s the dual 20MP main cam with 4-in-1 super pixel focus and 2MP rear camera system. The dual selfie camera system consists of a 20MP cam and 2MP camera OV Sensor. The front-facing cams add AI Smart Beauty, AI Portrait Mode, Face Unlocking, and 1080p video recording.

Xiaomi has used Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU (14nm octa-core Kryo processor) and Adreno 509 GPU to improve speed and performance. There’s a large 4000mAh battery that is good enough for six hours of non-stop gaming, 8.5 hours of video watching, 34 hours of audio playback, and up to two days on normal mobile use.

The 6.26-inch IPS display screen offers a 19:9 aspect ratio plus Full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass as protection. The phone runs on Android Oreo but topped by MIUI. Color options are Black, Blue, Rose Gold, and Red.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 on MIUI 9.6

• Processor: 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Octa-core, Adreno 509 GPU

• Display: 6.26-inch IPS LCD display, 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, 19:9 Ratio

• Dimensions: 157.9mm x 76.4mm x 8.2mm

• Weight: 180g

• Battery: 4000mAh

• RAM: 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM

• Storage: 32GB/64GB

• Cam: 12MP + 5MP (rear) with f/1.9 Aperture, dual pixel PDAF

• Cam: 20MP + 2MP (front)

• Connectivity: 4G LTE, 4G+, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

