Samsung Display is only one of the South Korea tech giant’s many divisions. It supplies the displays and panels used on Galaxy devices and Samsung smart TVs. It also sends parts to several OEMs. Just recently, a new Low-power OLED Display was officially announced. More companies will take advantage of Samsung Display as the South Korean tech giant has started to develop foldable OLED panels for Google, OPPO, and Xiaomi. There is no formal announcement from any of these OEMs but we believe future foldable phones from these brands will come out soon.

OPPO has made public its rollable phone concept. Xiaomi has several foldable phone concepts as well. As for Google, it may be thinking of a Pixel foldable phone. The foldable OLED displays being manufactured are said to be used this year.

OPPO is is said to be working on an in-folding clamshell foldable phone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. It may come with a 7.7-inch-inch flexible display and another 1.5-2-inch external screen. OPPO has previously worked with BOE, Visionox, and Samsung Display but it will only work with the latter now.

Xiaomi has partnered with Visionox but it’s also teamed up with Samsung Display and CSOT. The screen is said to be about 8.03-inches while the outer display will be 6.38-inches. Google may only use a 7.6-inch foldable screen for an unknown device.

Samsung Display

These three companies will compete with Samsung and Huawei when it comes to the foldable phone category. It will be interesting to see the Samsung finally has competition. There is Royole and Motorola with the Flexpai and the Moto RAZR foldable phone but they’re not as popular as Samsung Galaxy Fold devices.

Samsung Display isn’t the only provider of foldable panels but it could be the busiest at the moment. We’ll see how the foldable panel industry will improve as Samsung Display, BOE, Visionox, and CSOT continue to work on enhancements and new technologies.