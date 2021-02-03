Huawei may be struggling right now but we believe the top Chinese OEM won’t give up just yet. The company has already sold off the Honor brand and the View40 was already announced. Huawei is also believed to be contemplating selling off the Mate and P flagship series. There is no confirmation yet but we know the company will be revealing the Mate XS’ successor. The Huawei Mate X2 will be introduced later this month. The phone maker has teased the Huawai Mate X2 with a poster shared over on Weibo.

The Huawei Mate X2 is hinted on the poster. It’s not a full image but we can see that it will be an “innie”. By that we mean an inward-folding design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The Huawei Mate X and the Huawei Mate XS were both folding outwards. The new foldable phone design will be new for Huawei. It is said to come with an 8.01-inch screen (diagonal) and a 2480 x 2222 pixel resolution.

The external display will be 6.45-inches and will also have a 90Hz refresh rate. Samsung and BOE will be providing the displays. The device may still be offered with Android 10. It will run on a 4400mAh battery with 66W charging and a 5nm Kirin 9000 5G processor.

The Huawei Mate X2 with inward folding screen was leaked a couple of weeks ago. Some renders also showed a dual selfie camera. We’re hoping the foldable display will be sturdy this time. We’ll see if the Huawei Mate X2 design patent filed before the EUIPO will turn into reality.