Samsung Galaxy phones have always been powered by Exynos processors. If not, the South Korean tech giant uses Qualcomm Snapdragon’s latest chipsets whether for mid-range or flagship smartphones. Exynos was aimed to take on Snapdragon but it’s not the case all the time. The brand of chipset installed depends on the region or market. Samsung is still the top mobile brand but it still hasn’t penetrated the gaming phone industry. There is still hope if the company gets serious with its plan.

Samsung recently confirmed that an AMD-powered SoCs will be revealed in 2021. This means a potential Galaxy phone with Radeon graphics that will be perfect for running games. The smartphones the company introduces are usually powerful already especially the flagships. They’re powerful enough to run high-performance games.

Gaming phones are a thing now. Samsung hasn’t really ventured into this area officially even though there are quite a few entries already. There’s the Razer Phone, ASUS ROG Phone, Xiaomi Poco F1, Black Shark, Vivo iQOO Neo, and the Nubia Red Magic. The next couple of years will then be crucial as Samsung develops a gaming phone that may use Samsung-AMD chips.

Samsung is expected to also use the AMD chipsets on other devices, not just Galaxy phones. Other tablets, Chromebooks, and mobile devices may also be powered by the new chip that could possibly boost graphics and speed significantly. If you may remember back in June, we mentioned Samsung and AMD would work on ultra-low, high-performance graphics tech.

Samsung isn’t the only partner of AMD. The chipmaker has been discussing plans with other manufacturers to use Radeon. Licensing Radeon can be useful to both parties. Samsung’s products will be faster while AMD will have a new client. Sony, Microsoft, and Intel already have Radeon-powered products but Samsung will be a nice addition to the clientele.