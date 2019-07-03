Back in March, the Vivo iQOO showed up with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and triple rear shooters. A new model from the series is available in the form of the Vivo iQOO Neo. This one is more affordable but with only a Snapdragon 845 processor. It’s not as powerful as the original iQOO but it still offers very decent performance, advanced mobile security with the onscreen fingerprint reader, and a large 6.38-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. Touch acceleration has also been improved which means you won’t experience zero lag when playing with joysticks.

The Vivo iQOO Neo also boasts 6GB or 8GB of RAM plus 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. There’s still the three rear camera with 12MP + 8MP + wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor. The selfie shooter offers 12 megapixels.

This iQOO Neo can be considered as a gaming phone. It features its own cooling system–Super Liquid Cooling–that consists of a two multi-layer graphite sales covering a piece of aluminum and a vapor chamber. It also features AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Center Turbo, and Cooling Turbo. All other features are placed under Multi-Turbo. 4D Game Shock 2.0 technology is also a special feature.

The 4500mAh battery is large and powerful enough for the phone to last a long time. There’s the standard USB-C, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS + GLONAS, and Dual 4G VoLTE. When it comes to pricing, the entry-level 3GB RAM with 128GB storage starts at 1998 yuan (Rs 20,000). The 8GB RAM model is 2,298 yuan (Rs 23,000).

The mobile OS running on the Vivo iQOO Neo is Funtouch OS 9 which is already based on the Android 9 Pie. The battery can be charged quickly with the 22.5W Vivo FlashCharge. Charging up to 50% can be reached within 30 minutes.

Color options include Purple and Black. You can pre-order for the phone now on popular Chinese retailers and Vivo online stores. Flash sale will happen on July 8 so watch out for that.