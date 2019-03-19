There really is no stopping Xiaomi. The Chinese OEM has been rolling out new smartphones left and right through its several sub-brands. After the flagship Mi 9, there is the Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, and the Mi Mix 3 5G variant. The Poco F2 was rumored over the weekend but it turned out to be fake. Not that we doubt a second-gen Pocophone will be available but it’s not ready yet. Today, and after a few speculations, we’re seeing the real Black Shark 2.

Back in October last year, we told you about the Black Shark 2. It wasn’t final yet but we knew the gaming phone would be arriving soon.

We said last month rollout will be in a couple of months but the official launch has already happened. Now we can tell you the sub-brand of Xiaomi has set a new definition in gaming.

Black Shark has introduced the next-gen gaming smartphone in China with the goal of besting the rivals. Thanks to the efforts of everyone in Black Shark where everyone is a passionate gamer, the Black Shark 2 is said to be the ‘best mobile gaming device‘ today in the market in terms of Gaming Control, Gaming Performance, Hearing, Vibration, and Vision.

The Black Shark 2 comes equipped with a max of 12GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. A direct touch liquid cooling system 3.0 helps keep things cool especially when things get intense.

Black Shark 2 features a Ludicrous Mode that brings the phone into a “Sport Mode” which means CPU power will be all out. Other special features of the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 include 27w fast charging, 4000mAh battery, X+2 Antenna for stronger connection anywhere, Shark Space-Immersive Gaming mode,

The Black Shark team describes the smartphone offers the lowest latency screen touch in the world, most advanced Master Touch, TrueClarity MEMC Technology, first DSP used on a smartphone, TrueView Multi-adaptive Display, and HDR Gaming View. As for the specs, check out the Black Shark 2 key specs below:



• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Adreno 640

• Display: 6.39-inch AMOLED, 19.5:9 Full screen display, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: 163.61mm X 75.01mm x 8.77mm

• Weight: 205g

• Battery: 4000mAh

• RAM: 8GB or 12GB

• Storage: 128GB or 256GB

• Cam: 12MP + 20MP (rear)

• Cam: 12MP PDAF (front)

• Connectivity: WiFi, LTE, GPS

• Others: Gravity sensor, ambient light, gyroscope, proximity, fingerprint sensor, ForceTouch sensor

The Black Shark 2 is currently listed on Mi.com with a ¥3499 price tag which is around $520 in the US for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Its 256GB model is ¥3799. The 6GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage and 12GB + 256GB cost ¥3199 and ¥4199. Choose between the Frozen Silver or Shadow Black color.