ZTE’s Nubia launched the Red Magic gaming brand last year. A gaming phone was introduced, ready to redefine mobile gaming. The ZTE Nubia Red Magic was listed on Indiegogo first. A follow-up was expected as the Red Magic 2 only to be surprised by the ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars. The phone launched with a max of 10GB RAM which went up for pre-order in key markets last February. And then this: the Nubia Red Magic 3. This one was introduced with a 90Hz screen and a special cooling system.

Nubia boasts the Red Magic 3 is the first actively-cooled phone in the world today. It comes with an internal turbofan. It will be ready for purchase in other markets starting May 27 directly from redmagic.gg after being launched in China a while ago.

The ZTE sub-brand is planning a number of promo to launch the new Red Magic 3. An unboxing challenge was done already. A Beat the Heat campaign was launched and it includes discounts and prizes.

Red Magic 3 promises extreme cooling and extreme gaming. Specs of the phone include a 6.65-inch ultra-widescreen FHD + HDR AMOLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Adreno 640, 5000mAh battery with up to 27W quick charge, 12GB RAM max, up to 256GB storage, built-in capacitive shoulder triggers, custom mapping, DTS:X technology, and front-facing stereo speakers. The phone also comes with a new gaming dashboard with pro-user settings, RGB lighting, and advanced haptic feedback.

Availability of the Nubia Red Magic 3 extends to many regions: North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. The phone will be released in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Macao, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Israel. In Europe, the Nubia Red Magic 3 will be sold in Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, and Greece among others. No information on pricing but open sales will begin on May 27, 2019.