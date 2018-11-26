Around this time last year, Qualcomm unveiled a new premium mobile processor that turned out to be the Snapdragon 845. It’s being used on dozens of premium flagship smartphones released this 2018. The chipset supports Oreo Go Edition and combines the power of AR, VR, and HDR. We witnessed a demo and got our hands-on before hearing about more of its advantages including a better Bluetooth listening experience. We noted how it’s powerful enough that it could power future Chromebooks.

There have been several phones that came with Snapdragon 845 as we listed just before year-end. We did a recent Roundup of Android Premium Flagship Phones equipped with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Some of the devices in the list include the Samsung Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi Mi 8, LG G7, and LG G7+.

The next-gen premium Snapdragon chipset is almost ready and we heard it will be out by December 4. The Qualcomm Tech Summit 2018 is happening soon and we can expect for the Snapdragon 8150 (previously Snapdragon 855) to be better than the Snapdragon 845 in many ways.

Snapdragon 8150 was earlier bbenchmarked with high scores. We also noted the upcoming Moto Z4 may be equipped with it.

The processor has reached Geekbench, ai-benchmark, and AnTuTu so we’re certain it’s almost ready. There is no confirmation yet but the Snapdragon 8150 may be able to support 5G. We can expect a 20% improvement in overall performance.

One of our favorite leaksters, Ice universe (@UniverseIce) shared some details about the new processor:

The Snapdragon 8150 is said to have four low-power Kryo Silver cores, 1.8GHz 128KB L2 cache, three Kryo Gold ones, and 256KB L2 cache. GPU will improve to Adreno 640.

VIA: GSMArena