Last February, we reported Xiaomi was working on a Black Shark phone with 8GB RAM and an 18:9 display. It seemed like a powerful device. It is believed to be a gaming smartphone because of the other premium specs: 2160 x 1080 FHD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Adreno 630 GPU, and 32GB built-in storage. Black Shark, as it turned out, is a sub-brand of Xiaomi that is said to be launching a possible Razer Phone rival according to some sources familiar with the plan.

A poster was shared on Weibo, showing a device powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. The phone was also benchmarked on AnTuTu which means the phone is almost ready. Just like the Razer Phone, this Black Shark device will run on 8GB RAM. That is powerful but the 32GB storage is a bit underwhelming. We’re assuming though there will be a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

We’re looking at Android Oreo and Project Treble support on this Black Shark phone but we’ll need to gather more information first. We just know Xiaomi has something to do with the gaming phone. We don’t doubt that it may compete with the Razer Phone but we’re curious how the Chinese OEM will put a fair price on the device. Will it be an expensive phone? What do you think?

VIA: telefoonabonnement.nl