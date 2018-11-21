Next year will be an interesting and breath-taking year for Motorola. The Lenovo-owned brand has seen a number of not so good things this 2018. For one, the Moto X5 has been canceled already. Some employees have been laid off in Chicago. We know a lot of Moto fans that have remained loyal but the last Moto Z3 came with a Moto Mod that wasn’t ready. It’s normal for a brand to announce something yet to come but the Z3 was only equipped with the old Snapdragon 835 while most flagships already run on 845.

We’re looking forward to the next Moto Z that will be loaded with the new Snapdragon 8150—the follow-up processor after the SD 845. The mobile device we only know as “Odin” will also include support for the 5G Moto Mod. We’re crossing our fingers it will be available at launch.

The Moto Z4 (aka Odin) will be equipped with a 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and Android 9 Pie out of the box.

The next Moto Z phone will also be interesting because it’s going to be the 4th-gen Z phone. It will have Moto Mod support but we’re not sure if the system or specs will be the same. If you may remember, Motorola once said the Moto Mod program will only support three generations—Moto Z, Moto Z2, and Moto Z3.

The Moto Z4 will be the 4th-gen Z model. The 5G Moto Mod could be the same for the Moto Z3 or different. The next Moto Z device may also include an in-display fingerprint scanner. That’s good news but that also means the Moto Z4 will be more expensive.

At this point, we’re looking forward to the Moto Z4 Odin phone being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 chipset and Android 9 Pie. It could be another Verizon-exclusive entry so let’s just wait and see.

VIA: XDA Developers