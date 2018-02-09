The next-gen premium flagship phones from Samsung will have two variants each: one powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and another one running Exynos 9810. The latter is said to have more AI features and improve multimedia transfer while Qualcomm’s will be able to support Oreo Go Edition, bring better Bluetooth listening experience, and combine the power of AR, VR, and HDR. The two variants are expected to compete with each other.

Our favorite Chinese leakster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) shared recent results of a Geekbench 4.0 test. We can’t tell which one will be faster and more powerful but the scores are looking good. Well, not really the best but “mediocre results” according to the source.

It’s too early to say which processor will be better. You can’t tell much just by looking at the specs and the numbers. What we need to witness are real-life performance and speed tests because they are more reliable. There are several factors to be considered so let’s wait and see for the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S9 with Snapdragon 845 and Galaxy S9 running Exynos 9810.

We hope to see the two being tested against each other especially in terms of artificial intelligence and how they will make virtual reality, augmented reality, and HDR work on the devices.

Snapdragon 845, mediocre results, only expect Exynos 9810 to our surprise, this will be Samsung S9 biggest bright spot. pic.twitter.com/aJVbBxQkNG — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 8, 2018

VIA: @UniverseIce