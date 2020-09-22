The Google Pixel line will introduce two new phones in the coming weeks. No need for confirmation as the tech giant has been teasing and sharing information about the pair. Officially, the smartphones will be known as the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. A Pixel 5S was sighted with dual rear cameras and the same design before but we don’t think it will reach the market. The Google Pixel event has been scheduled for September 30 and we’ll get to see the new 5G phones and Chromecast on that day.

Both devices have been mentioned several times here. Colors and prices were leaked before the launch. They passed through the FCC certification, hinting at an imminent launch. We also told you what we know so far: dual camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, 3.5mm headphone jack, premium display, and 90Hz refresh rate OLED screen for the Pixel 5 among others.

If you may remember, the launch date was accidentally published by the French Google Blog. An October 8 launch date was also noted. Now we’re learning the phone, or at least, the Pixel 4a 5G will be released on October 15.

When it comes to pricing, the Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Black model will cost £499 ($639 USD). That is “affordable” if you are to compare it with premium flagships from Samsung or Huawei but we’re looking forward to $499 in the US. Interestingly, the page on BT Mobile is still up. A product description drops down, revealing some information we already know like a “helpful price”, Night Sight mode, a camera system with dual exposure controls and Live HDR+, 24-hour battery courtesy of Adaptive Battery, new Google Assistant, and the custom-made Titan M chip for the security of sensitive data and the operating system.

Roland Quandt (@rquandt) also shared some information. The Pixel 4a 5G will be sold for 499 Euro in either Black or White. The Pixel 5 will be 629 Euros in Black and Green. With such an affordable price, we’re guessing the Pixel 4a 5G can compete with the OnePlus Nord and other Snapdragon 765G-powered 5G smartphones like the Vivo S7 5G, Redmi K30, and the Realme X50.