A new Redmi phone from Xiaomi has just been announced. The sub-brand of the Chinese OEM has introduced the Redmi K30 a week after images were teased on Weibo. The phone follows the Redmi K20 Pro which was rolled out only back in September. As for the Redmi K30, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor by Qualcomm so we know this one is a 5G phone offering albeit only a mid-range device. It already comes with almost premium specs anyway so we’re guessing it doesn’t matter what market it belongs.

The Redmi K30 can be considered an affordable flagship device. It comes equipped with a 120Hz screen, 64MP Sony IMX686 camera, quad rear camera setup, and a 4500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, side fingerprint sensor, and a multi-function NFC connectivity.

There will be two variants: Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 4G. The only difference, obviously, will be on the connectivity. Other specs include the following: a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD screen, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, punch-hole screen with dual front cameras, 120Hz high refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and HDR 10 support.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset (7nm EUV process), Adreno 620, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. We’ve mentioned a number of smartphones that also run on the latest Snapdragon 765 or 765G. They are as follows Nokia PureView phone, Xiaomi Mi Note 10, and Realme X50.