The Google Pixel 5 is coming. We’re very certain of that now because the tech giant has started to introduce the first 5G phone. It will arrive together with the Pixel 4a 5G. Not many details have been published yet but we know Google won’t leave us hanging. It’s only a matter of time before the public launch. It’s most likely to happen in October but we have yet to know the exact date. A post on the French Google Blog actually mentioned something. An October 8 launch date was accidentally published.

The post has since been corrected. The page no longer mentions ‘8 octobre 2020’ but we’ve seen the cached content. So the Pixel 5’s big reveal will be on October 8 but we know Google can make changes. It’s still early and as you know, nothing is certain these days. The Pixel 4a’s launch has been delayed a few times.

The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will complete Google’s Pixel phone lineup for 2020. The two will be 5G phones–a first from the tech giant. The Pixel 4a is now up for pre-order in key markets.

The Pixel 4a (5G) will be available with a €499 ($590) starting price. The Pixel 5 still doesn’t have a price. The 5G support is great news because it’s about time Google enters the 5G phone race.

Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) will be sold in the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, the UK, Germany, Ireland, and obviously, France. Expect more details about the 5G phone duo will be released.