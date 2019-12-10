OPPO is working on a new phone offering. The next Realme is one promising device because of an important feature–5G. Known this early as the Realme X50, the smartphone will be Realme’s first-ever Android smartphone with 5G connectivity. An image teaser has appeared online bearing the Realme X50 name plus the 5G details. The SA/NSA info also refers to the 5G tracks mobile carriers can use. The Realme X50 may only be considered as a mid-range phone but it will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G so it can implement 5G.

Qualcomm launched the premium Snapdragon 865 processor together with the Snapdragon 765 chipset. There is a 765G version which doesn’t really mean 5G but more for ‘Gaming’. This means the Realme X50 can also be considered as a gaming phone although only as a mid-ranger.

The Realme X2 Pro was announced only in October. It made an impression with a 64MP Quad camera with 20x Hybrid Zoom. The Realme X50 ramps up the game as the first 5G phone from the Chinese OEM.

OPPO’s Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase has confirmed the arrival of Realme X50. It will come with dual-mode 5G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 5G connectivity, and high refresh rate displays. We can also expect 2.4GHz single-core CPU performance and 15% faster GPU. Since the chipset is Snapdragon, expect a number of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like the Predictive Game Auto Tuner, Game Smoother, Game Network Latency Manager, and Game Fast Loader.

The Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System is part of the Snapdragon 765G. It’s the part that allows 5G connectivity and dual-mode 5G. We’re expecting this one will be fast when it comes to the 5G network even if it’s only a mid-range offering.