The last Vivo smartphone we featured here was the Vivo X50 Series back in June. The Android phone made an impression with its Gimbal Camera System. Before that, there was also the Vivo S6 5G landing in China with an Exynos 980 processor. Today, we learn about the Vivo S7 which is an obvious follow-up to the Vivo S6. Like its predecessor, this one already offers 5G support. This means another addition to the shortlist of 5G phones in the world.

The device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor. It’s only a mid-range Android phone that comes with decent 64MP primary and 44MP selfie shooters. It boasts a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution with HDR support. The display also offers 98.5% NTSC color coverage, 60Hz refresh rate, and an on-screen fingerprint display.

When it comes to mobile photography, you can take advantage of the dual 44MP autofocus lens with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP 105° ultra-wide-angle selfie shooters. The 44MP sensor can do 4K video recording at 60 fps.

The Vivo S7 5G‘s rear camera system includes a 64MP with EIS + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP depth sensor. There’s also 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, and 4000 mAh battery with 33W flash charging tech. There is no microSD card slot nor a 3.5 mm headphone jack. There is USB-C that supports Hi-Res Audio.

The usual connectivity options are available: 5G by Qualcomm, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX HD and LDAC. The phone’s design features blue and purple mix (Monet). The device can now be pre-ordered in China with an August 8 market release. Price tag reads CNY 2,800 or CNY 3,100 ($400, $444).