Renders are always welcome because such images give us an idea of what to expect from the next-gen phone offering. After the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 concept photos, here’s OnLeaks working with Pricebaba again to come up with renders for the upcoming Pixel 4. Yes, it’s never too early for rumors and speculations especially if we’re talking about flagship models from the biggest mobile brands today. Yesterday’s teardown of the Pixel 3a made us curious as to how the tech giant will improve further on the Pixel line. The last model is only a mid-range phone but the Pixel 4 is expected to be a major flagship upgrade.

The latest Google Pixel 4 renders are an exclusive set from OnLeaks and Pricebaba. The first thing you will notice is the square camera setup on the upper left part of the rear side.

We’re not sure if this is exactly for the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL but we’ll just say from the next Pixel flagship version. October will be the official launch as in each year so we have about a few months to imagine, speculate, and wait for the actual announcement.

The Pixel 4 phone may arrive with a square camera module with dual or triple rear shooters, on-screen fingerprint sensor, 3F face unlock, and probably a notch although we see a bezel-less display with an earpiece. The USB Type-C port may be joined by a pair of speaker grills at the bottom edge. Surprisingly, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the right edge are the power button and volume rocker. The left edge is blank and smooth. The phone may already run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and at least 6GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage plus Android Q. Google always installs the newest Android dessert on whatever new Pixel phone is released so expect this to be powered by the new ‘Q’ platform.