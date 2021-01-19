The Samsung Galaxy Fold won’t be forgotten. It will always be remembered as the first-generation foldable phone from the top mobile OEM. It’s being overshadowed by the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and even the Galaxy Z Flip but Samsung assures those who own a Galaxy Fold that their devices will still receive the latest Android 11 One UI 3.0 update as its successor. Some units have already received the upgrade earlier like those in France. However, it was only limited to those using the Samsung Smart Switch software.

Samsung Galaxy Fold owners in the UK, Switzerland, France, and the UAE can now receive the update according to a source. Both LTE and 5G variants are ready for Android 11 One UI 3.0 update. You only need to wait for an OTA notification or simply check Settings> Software update> Download and install or the Smart Switch.

The LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy Fold will get the F900FXXU4DUA1 firmware version. The 5G variant will receive version F907BXXU4DUA1. It will bring the latest Android 11 features and enhancements from conversations in the notifications section, chat bubbles, and one-time permissions.

Android 11 One UI 3.0 Features

Stock apps have been improved as well. You may notice extended customizations, notification bubbles, better volume controls, improved media player, and updated Quick settings and notifications. Several Galaxy phones have already received the same One UI 3.0 updates like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy Note 10.

The GGalaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are also getting the One UI 3.0 update. Expect more related announcements will be made in the coming weeks and months. As for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, we’re assuming it will already run on the latest Android 11 One UI 3.0 out of the box.