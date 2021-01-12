Galaxy Z Fold 2 is by far the best foldable smartphone you can land your hands on. Giving its owners a new reason to rejoice, Samsung has begun delivering stable version of One UI 3.0 for the flagship device. The Korean tech company had rolled out the beta version for users in the home country back in November 2020, with the promise to deliver the stable version in January 2021.

Come January and Samsung has, as promised, begun rolling out the One UI 3.0, which is based on Android 11, in South Korea (easy to expect) and Germany. Reportedly, the firmware version F916BXXU1CTLL is available for the global variant of the phone, which in addition to the Android 11 brings January 2021 security patch to the foldable phone.

Excitingly, with the new firmware update, Galaxy Z Fold 2 users can expect all Android 11 features along with One UI 3.0 specifics such as a refreshing new interface and improved stock apps. As a practice, Samsung generally releases a stable version of its new update in a handful of markets before going globally with it.

Thus, to start with, Galaxy Z Fold 2 users have begun receiving the stable OTA update with a notification. If that’s not been the case, you can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

There is no word on global rollout of the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in other markets. Considering the company’s previous record, the rollout may take a few months still, so you may just want to wait and watch for now.