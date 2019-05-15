Now that the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 are out, we’re interested to know their pricing and availability. They will join the OnePlus 6T which is relatively a new phone from OnePlus released last year. The company will still be selling the said phone via T-Mobile USA and OnePlus online stores. It will be more affordable now with a $30 discount so the 8GB + 128GB model may be sold at around $550 come May 17. At the moment, OnePlus lists the 6T with a $579 price tag.

Starting May 17, OnePlus will also start selling the OnePlus 7 Pro. Only those in NYC can avail of the smartphone since OnePlus decided to make it available at launch.

The OnePlus 7 will also be out in the UK with the following prices: £499 for the OnePlus 7 6GB + 128GB Mirror Gray and £549 for the OnePlus 7 8GB + 256GB Mirror Gray.

The OnePlus 6T will be more affordable: OnePlus 6T 8GB + 128GB Mirror Black/Midnight Black for £529 and £579 for the 8GB + 256GB Midnight Black.

The difference between the high-specced OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T is £30. We’re guessing many people will go for the OnePlus 7 instead because it’s obviously newer and more affordable. We can’t say if the Midnight Black model is worth the extra £30 but we believe others may prefer it.

Note that the non-pro OnePlus 7 plus will not be released in the USA. This means you can only opt for the OnePlus 6T from T-Mobile USA or the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7 are fairly similar with on-screen fingerprint sensors. They boast the same battery size, battery charging technology, display panel, and the front-facing camera. There are definitely differences but not very obvious.

The OnePlus 6T only has Dirac HD sound and a mono speaker system. OnePlus 7 comes with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos certified sound. When it comes to USB tech, OnePlus 7 is faster with USB 3.1 compared to the USB 2.0 of the other model.