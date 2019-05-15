Today is all about the new OnePlus 7 series. The Android community has been introduced to the regular OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 has been a favorite topic since last year and after months of anticipation, the Chinese OEM’s first duo is here. Some groups have received units earlier that is why the Durability Video was published on the day of the official launch. DisplayMate has announced two weeks ago that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s OLED display is its latest winner.

We’ve got our hands-on feature but we have yet to publish a comprehensive review. As for DxOMark, the camera testing website got a review unit of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Here is a rundown of the OnePlus 7 Pro key camera specs: triple-camera setup (48MP Sony IMX586 sensor + 16MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto), Laser/PDAF autofocus, Dual-LED flash, and 4K/60fps video recording. The three cameras come with f/1.6 aperture and OIS, f/2.2 aperture, f/2.4 aperture and OIS, respectively.

The new premium flagship will be available in key markets starting May 17. Curious if the phone is any good? Well, check out reviews of the camera system. DxOMark gave the OnePlus 7 Pro a high score of 111. That is good but only in second place, behind the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

OnePlus 7 Pro offers many camera advantages including accurate target exposures and wide dynamic range, fast and accurate autofocus (also repeatable), and good details in medium- and long-range zoom shots. Details in all conditions are well-preserved while there are accurate exposure and minimal corner shading using flash. The rear camera system also brings an effective depth estimation plus nice bokeh effect in Portrait mode.

It’s not perfect because white balance casts are sometimes visible. On backlit portraits, you will see slightly low target exposure. There is also visible luminance noise in the shadows on indoor images. See the zoom shots showing desaturated color and luminance noise.

When it comes to video recording, you will notice well-preserved detail in all conditions and accurate target exposures in most conditions. Experience fairly effective stabilization, fast autofocus response with scene changes, and see generally accurate white balance.

The DxOMark Selfie Score of the OnePlus 7 Pro is only 86. The score brings its Selfie Mobile ranking to fifth place, right after the Huawei P30 Pro’ selfie score.