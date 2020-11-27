The OnePlus Nord is the Chinese OEM’s first mid-range phone offering in a long time. It was soon followed by the OnePlus Nord N10 and the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. There is also the OnePlus Nord SE that is said to be the next budget phone with 65W charging. We also remember the OnePlus Nord Special Edition that arrived in Gray Ash with 12GB RAM. These are mid-range devices that offer very decent performance. If you are looking for an affordable 5G phone, you can consider this one.

After weeks of rumors, speculations, and leaks, the phone was officially launched in July. Its characteristics were described ahead of launch. We’ve got our OnePlus Nord hands-on and we noticed the flat display and dual selfie cameras.

The smartphone quickly received its OxygenOS 10.5.1 update. It barely survived a bend test. A OnePlus Nord teardown revealed reparability score of the phone. The device also received a YouTube Signature Device certification.

In our OnePlus Nord Review, we said that it is a high-quality phone that is reasonably priced. The device has finally hit DxOMark. It received a decent score of 108–just trailing behind the old Huawei P20 Pro. The camera specs are good enough: 48MP primary with f/1.75-aperture lens and OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth, and 2MP macro. The camera system includes a Dual LED flash and can do 4K video recording at 30fps or 1080p 30/60/240 fps.

According to DxOMark, the OnePlus Nord phone delivers mainly accurate exposure and accurate autofocus on photos. Images captured in indoor and outdoor conditions show well-preserved details.

The noise is well controlled in indoor and outdoor videos. Such video clips also present nice colors. You may notice adequate stabilization for static videos in most tested environments.

There are minor issues like visible noise in various conditions for both Photo and Video like white balance. The phone struggles in low light. Autofocus and tracking for video aren’t exactly good. There may be some visible residual motion. You may also notice not very effective stabilization in motion videos.