July 21 is a special day for OnePlus fans as a new mid-range phone will launch. The Chinese OEM has been showing off the device, saying it will come with dual and wide-angle selfie cameras. The product will be launching in augmented reality via an app tomorrow together with the OnePlus Buds. The latter is said to be ready for a more burdenless audio experience, as well as, Warp Charge technology that promises faster charging. Before the official announcement, OnePlus is already revealing a number of things.

The OnePlus Nord promises a ‘Smooth Experience’, ‘Powerful Cameras’, and impressive ‘Design and Quality’. The company isn’t selfish when it comes to sharing information. We’ll probably know everything there is to know about the phone especially after this feature except for the actual look.

The ‘Smooth Experience‘, as explained by Shawn L., Head of Product for OnePlus Nord, is uniquely OnePlus. The device is fast and smooth as a result of continuous development, testing, and tweaking every interface element and animation. The phone uses a 90 Hz display that’s been optimized recently. It delivers a touch sampling rate of up to 180 Hz like in the OnePlus 7T or maybe even faster.

The phone runs on OxygenOS which offers fast and seamless animations. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor and an AI engine for numerous tasks like gaming. The 12GB of RAM (max) definitely offers speed. The OnePlus Nord allows Google Comms Suite integration so you can enjoy these apps right away– Messages, Dialer, and Duo–as mentioned HERE.

OnePlus’ Imaging Director Simon Liu then explains the powerful cameras of the Nord. The phone comes with a total of six cameras: two selfie snappers and four on the rear. The main camera system includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 5MP depth sensor + macro sensor. The dual front-facing cameras include a 32MP main plus a 105° ultra-wide-angle. The cameras take advantage of AI and long exposure technology.

The OnePlus Nord’s ‘Design and Quality‘, as described by Hope L., OnePlus’ Chief Designer, they designed the phone with the customers in mind. Users have guided them through focus group discussions. The team then experimented on different design elements for the affordable OnePlus line. The phone is still simple yet elegant and with high-end texture. It doesn’t look low-end.

OnPlus has considered the colors as they off “character, occupation, attitude, lifestyle” of a customer. The brand will introduce the Gray Onyx and Blue Marble OnePlus Nord. The Gray Onyx shows a “metallic finish under the glass” while the Blue Marble is “reflective, striking, and smooth to the touch”. Tomorrow is D-Day. Let’s wait and see what OnePlus’ “New Beginnings” is all about.