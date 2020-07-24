OnePlus has finally announced its most-awaited mid-range smartphone – Nord. The phone with Snapdragon 765G 5G processor under the hood is expected to go on sale in India and Europe beginning August 4. Despite the date still a couple of weeks from now, OnePlus is taking no breather – keeping the phone and its hype maintained – the OEM has begun rolling out the latest software for the device.

The new update brings OxygenOS 10.5.1 to OnePlus Nord. The update is coming first to the review units of the smartphone and will reach users a little later. When the phone goes on sale, customers will allegedly receive a notification requiring to install the new OxygenOS soon after setting up the phone.

OxygenOS 10.5.1 and security update do not bring about any change at the interface level, instead include camera optimizations to capture finer images and better videos. The update brings optimized video calling performance in addition to optimization for the depth sensor effect, indoor image quality, and recording videos at 4K 60fps.

OnePlus system and security OxygenOS 10.5.1.AC01DA update weighs 103MB. In spite of being a trivial update, it projects to improve overall camera experience and stability on the OnePlus Nord, which touts a dual selfie camera comprising 32MP main camera + 8MP wide-angle lens. For the more curious, the phone has a quad-cam module on the rear featuring 48MP main shooter coupled with 8MP + 5MP + 2MP lenses, one of which is a color filter lens.