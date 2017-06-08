OnePlus is unveiling the OnePlus 5 on June 20. We’re excited about this live event and the pop-up events happening in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Paris, and New York. We’re really curious now as to how the new flagship phone from the Chinese OEM will be better than the OnePlus 3T. You see, the company has been hyping up its customer service ahead of the official product launch. Some new OnePlus 5 wallpapers were recently made available for anyone who wants it. No doubt the anticipation is building up.

In India, OnePlus is releasing the smartphone as an Amazon Exclusive. This deal will be launched in the country on June 22 at 2 PM and will be available on sale on the same day but a few hours after the launch. OnePlus and Amazon are reminding us once again to “Focus on What Matters”. We don’t know exactly what really matters now for OnePlus because the OEM also wants us to “Never Settle”.

Just below the ad on Amazon is Qualcomm’s Dragon mascot showing off the Snapdragon 835. That is one detail we’re already certain of about the OnePlus 5. This means the smartphone can rival the Samsung Galaxy S8, Xiaomi Mi 6, and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium–all powered by the same SD835 processor.

The June 20 announcement and June 22 launch in India are still two weeks away so we’re assuming OnePlus will tease us some more in the coming days.

SOURCE: Amazon India