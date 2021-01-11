If you’ve been wanting to buy either the OnePlus Nord N10 5G or the OnePlus Nord N100, now is the best time. OnePlus is offering a great deal that includes a free pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z with your purchase of a OnePlus Nord N100 or Nord N10 5G. When you buy from January 8 to January 14, OnePlus will give you the Bullets Wireless Z as a freebie–white or black, respectively. Pre-order has started in the United States. The phones’ market release will be January 15.

Just last week, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 were offered by T-Mobile and Metro. This time, OnePlus is listing the devices on its website and will be ready for shipping soon with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

The OnePlus Nord 105G and OnePlus Nord N100 received OxygenOS 10.5.10 update just before 2020 ended. As promised, OnePlus will be releasing regular security updates to phones in its lineup. We can expect more will be announced in the coming months and years or until a major OxygenOS version is available.

OnePlus Nord Phones with Bullets Wireless Z

To review, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is 5G-ready and comes with a 90Hz smooth display, 64MP Quad Camera, and Warp Charge 30T technology. The OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a large 6.52-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual speakers, and a 5000mAh battery. Each phone will come with a free OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. Purchase the OnePlus Nord N10 5G or the OnePlus Nord N100 from OnePlus.com.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z was announced last year and was made ready with Warp Charge technology. It also boasts 110ms latency. It’s a follow-up to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 and the original OnePlus Bullets Wireless from 2018.