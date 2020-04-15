Alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the Chinese mobile OEM also introduced its latest pair of wireless earbuds. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z was confirmed last week with 110ms latency and Warp Charge. The latest Bullets earphones followed the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 from last year. What makes this pair better is the fact that you can enjoy ten hours of usage for only ten minutes of charging. That is really quick as made possible by the advancements in fast-charging tech.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z only costs $49.95. It’s affordable but OnePlus made sure it’s of the highest quality for its price point and market category. The pair is the third generation from the Chinese company that first introduced a wired version.

OnePlus’ Bullets Wireless Z can rival Apple’s AirPods with its wireless connectivity and not the price. The Warp Charge technology makes it all-powerful the same way the technology is offering the OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can actually last up to 20 hours on the optimized model. It still comes with the same magnetic earbuds so they won’t fall off from your ears. It has an IP55 so the pair is water- and dust-resistant.

Only the black model is listed on OnePlus’ website but the pair will also be ready in mint, Blue, and Oat color. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z also offers a Quick Switch and Low Latency Mode. There’s also Magnetic Control and Quick Pair for more convenient listening convenience.

The pair features a 9.2mm dynamic driver super bass tone that’s fitted in each earbud. Expect premium tonality and superior sounds from the earbuds. The pair only weighs 28 grams and connects via USB Type-C for charging. It also comes with a button that lets you skip tracks, answer phone calls, enable voice assistant, and adjust the volume.