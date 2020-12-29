The OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Nord N100 are getting an update. Exactly a week ago, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update. Today, we’re learning the December 2020 security patches are ready to roll out to the latest Nord duo. The mid-rangers are ready to get the OxygenOS 10.5.10 especially in key markets like India and Europe. The global versions are also eligible to receive the same set of improvements and bug fixes. This particular update brings improved stability so your Nord or Nord N100 can perform better.

The OxygenOS 10.5.10 changelog lists a number of things. First, it updates the Android Security Patch level to 2020.12 (December 2020). It brings the updated GMS package to version 2020.09. The improved stability and general bug fixes can be expected.

On the OnePlus Store, you will notice some enhancements like an easy-to-access support, members-only benefits, and an easier way to buy OnePlus products. Managing a OnePlus account is more convenient and more intuitive now. Just check the app for yourself, if you don’t like it, you can always uninstall.

OnePlus Nord N100 Software Update

The OnePlus Nord N100 is also ready to receive Oxygen 10.5.5 (EU) and 10.5.4 (NA). This can improve the camera performance. It includes a new quick setting switch to adjust the ringtone, vibration, and mute. You can also expect the following: better system power consumption in some scenarios, fixes to some issues (low probability call noise/can’t wake up under certain circumstance), December 2020 Android Security Patch, 2020.09 GMS package, better camera shooting experience, improved stability of communication functions, and optimized Bluetooth device compatibility.