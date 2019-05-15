It’s been almost two years since OnePlus launched the premium-looking V2 Bullets In-Ear Earphones. The pair needed a follow-up and good thing OnePlus has delivered a new one in the form of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless revealed last year. The second-generation Bullets Wireless 2 has arrived together with the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Our friends over at SlashGear managed to get their hands on the new pair that comes with major improvements. It now boasts a GoerTek dynamic driver and a triple-armature driver structure.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is ideal to use with the new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro phones. Of course, you can still use the Bluetooth earphones with any other devices.

Not many people will notice the difference but audiophiles that are also fans of OnePlus will know how the pair has been enhanced. For one, it charges faster with the Warp Charge fast-charging technology. A ten-minute charge is enough to give a full ten hours of audio playback experience. A full charge will give up to a max of 14 hours.

The Bluetooth pair obviously pairs via Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with ‘Quick Pair’ so pairing is faster, more accurate, and more efficient than ever. There’s also the aptX HD technology for strengthened connection. The pair comes with a ‘Magnetic Control’ that allows the buds to click and connect.

A pair of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is priced at $99. You can purchase the pair beginning May 17, 2019, together with the OnePlus 7 Pro from the T-Mobile store at New York City. Remember: the regular, non-pro OnePlus 7 won’t be out in the US.

The older pair, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, is now more affordable at $69. The price difference may be attractive to some people but you’ll get worth your money with either of the two. The newer model though has longer battery life.