If Samsung has the Galaxy S21, OnePlus has the OnePlus 9. Both are flagship series that we are looking forward to see next year. We believe they will be introduced earlier than usual that is why rumors and speculations are surfacing more frequently and earlier. The South Korean tech giant will make the official announcement next month while the Chinese OEM may be released in March instead of the usual April reveal. We can expect three variants will be unveiled: a regular OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9 Lite.

The OnePlus 9 Lite may be equipped with Snapdragon 865 processor. The other two will run on the newest Snapdragon 888 SoC. Some prototype images were shown off way ahead of launch.

We learned the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with an official IP68 rating. Several renders have surfaced on the web with a few showing a different camera layout. We also know about the phone being benchmarked and listed with 8GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 9 is already in the works. New details have come to light like the possibility of a 30W wireless charging and reverse wireless apart from 65W fast charging. The phone is also said to be equipped with a flat display and a 4500mAh battery.

OnePlus 9 Features

New live images have surfaced that present a flat screen. The display has a punch-hole cutout in one corner. The phone will be the first from OnePlus to offer reverse wireless charging support. If this feature turns out to be true, it means the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with it.

The OnePlus 9’s battery will be bigger at 4500mAh. Last year’s OnePlus 8 only had a 4300mAh. The Pro version of the phone will be even bigger. Other specs that have been revealed include a 50MP main shooter, 20MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto cam.